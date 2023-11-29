Cole Anthony's Orlando Magic face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 130-117 win over the Hornets (his previous game) Anthony put up 30 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Anthony's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.0 14.4 Rebounds 5.5 4.6 4.8 Assists 4.5 3.7 4.3 PRA -- 23.3 23.5 PR -- 19.6 19.2 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.2



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Anthony has made 4.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Anthony's Magic average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 105.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are 29th in the league, allowing 124 points per game.

On the boards, the Wizards have given up 50.6 rebounds per game, which is worst in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are 29th in the league, conceding 29.2 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked 17th in the league, giving up 12.8 makes per contest.

Cole Anthony vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 28 16 7 4 2 2 0 3/21/2023 30 16 7 5 1 0 1 1/21/2023 22 6 6 1 0 3 1

