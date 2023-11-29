Wednesday's game between the Florida International Panthers (2-6) and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-6) matching up at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 76-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida International, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

FGCU vs. Florida International Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

FGCU vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 76, FGCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for FGCU vs. Florida International

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-3.9)

Florida International (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Florida International has a 4-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to FGCU, who is 1-5-0 ATS. The Panthers have a 5-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 6.3 points per game (posting 69.1 points per game, 284th in college basketball, while allowing 75.4 per outing, 273rd in college basketball) and have a -44 scoring differential.

FGCU is 275th in the nation at 31.0 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 29.3 its opponents average.

FGCU makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball) while shooting 29.8% from deep (281st in college basketball). It is making 2.5 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.6 per game at 38.3%.

FGCU has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (127th in college basketball), 1.7 more than the 9.4 it forces (333rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.