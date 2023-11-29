Wednesday's game features the Florida International Panthers (2-6) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-6) facing off at Ocean Bank Convocation Center (on November 29) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-72 win for Florida International.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Florida International vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Florida International vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 76, FGCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-3.9)

Florida International (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Florida International has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while FGCU's ATS record this season is 1-5-0. The Panthers have gone over the point total in five games, while Eagles games have gone over two times.

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -48 scoring differential, falling short by six points per game. They're putting up 72.6 points per game to rank 228th in college basketball and are allowing 78.6 per contest to rank 319th in college basketball.

Florida International loses the rebound battle by 6.9 boards on average. it records 26.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 355th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.5 per outing.

Florida International knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Panthers average 86.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (302nd in college basketball), and allow 93.6 points per 100 possessions (262nd in college basketball).

Florida International wins the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 16.6 (359th in college basketball) while its opponents average 18.5.

