How to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) battle the Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACCN
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- In games Florida State shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Seminoles are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 209th.
- The 83.2 points per game the Seminoles record are 11.2 more points than the Bulldogs give up (72).
- When Florida State totals more than 72 points, it is 4-0.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida State averaged 71.6 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.
- The Seminoles surrendered 74.2 points per game last year at home, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (79.4).
- Florida State made 6.4 threes per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.9, 36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|L 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|UNLV
|W 83-75
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Colorado
|W 77-71
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/9/2023
|South Florida
|-
|FLA Live Arena
