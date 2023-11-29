The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) battle the Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

  • The Seminoles make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • In games Florida State shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Seminoles are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 209th.
  • The 83.2 points per game the Seminoles record are 11.2 more points than the Bulldogs give up (72).
  • When Florida State totals more than 72 points, it is 4-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida State averaged 71.6 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.
  • The Seminoles surrendered 74.2 points per game last year at home, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (79.4).
  • Florida State made 6.4 threes per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.9, 36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Florida L 89-68 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/20/2023 UNLV W 83-75 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Colorado W 77-71 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Georgia - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/9/2023 South Florida - FLA Live Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.