The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) are favored by 8.5 points against the Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network. The matchup has a point total of 154.5.

Florida State vs. Georgia Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida State -8.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Each Florida State game this season has had a combined score above 154.5 total points.

Florida State's contests this year have an average total of 157, 2.5 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Seminoles have compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

This season, Florida State has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Seminoles have played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida State has a 81.8% chance to win.

Florida State vs. Georgia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 4 100% 83.2 154 73.8 145.8 153.8 Georgia 1 25% 70.8 154 72 145.8 150.8

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

The 83.2 points per game the Seminoles average are 11.2 more points than the Bulldogs give up (72).

Florida State has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 72 points.

Florida State vs. Georgia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 3-1-0 2-0 4-0-0 Georgia 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0

Florida State vs. Georgia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Georgia 5-11 Home Record 13-4 4-7 Away Record 1-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.