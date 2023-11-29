The Florida Gators (4-2) face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup's point total is 157.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida vs. Wake Forest Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -4.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 157.5 points.

Florida's games this year have an average total of 161.0, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Gators have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Florida has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Gators are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Florida.

Florida vs. Wake Forest Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 2 33.3% 86.3 164.6 74.7 147.7 148.3 Wake Forest 2 33.3% 78.3 164.6 73.0 147.7 145.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida Insights & Trends

The 86.3 points per game the Gators average are 13.3 more points than the Demon Deacons give up (73.0).

Florida has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 73.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida vs. Wake Forest Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 2-3-0 2-1 6-0-0 Wake Forest 2-4-0 0-1 3-3-0

Florida vs. Wake Forest Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Wake Forest 10-6 Home Record 13-3 4-7 Away Record 4-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.