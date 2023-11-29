The Florida Gators (4-2) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Florida vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators are shooting 48% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.

In games Florida shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Gators are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demon Deacons sit at 313th.

The 86.3 points per game the Gators average are 13.3 more points than the Demon Deacons give up (73).

Florida is 4-1 when scoring more than 73 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida put up 75.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 11 points per contest.

The Gators gave up 67.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 away from home.

Florida drained 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Florida Upcoming Schedule