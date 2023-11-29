Wednesday's contest that pits the Florida Gators (4-2) versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 82-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida. Tipoff is at 7:15 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Florida vs. Wake Forest Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Florida vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Wake Forest 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Wake Forest

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-7.0)

Florida (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 156.2

Wake Forest has compiled a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida is 2-3-0. The Demon Deacons have a 3-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Gators have a record of 6-0-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game, with a +70 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.3 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and allow 74.7 per contest (261st in college basketball).

Florida is 22nd in the country at 39.2 rebounds per game. That's 8.9 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

Florida knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (219th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 32.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.4%.

Florida forces 11.8 turnovers per game (219th in college basketball) while committing 12.8 (237th in college basketball).

