Goga Bitadze and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be taking on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bitadze, in his most recent game (November 26 win against the Hornets), produced 11 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Bitadze's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.1 8.1 Rebounds 7.5 6.1 7.1 Assists -- 1.7 2.1 PRA -- 14.9 17.3 PR -- 13.2 15.2



Goga Bitadze Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Bitadze has made 2.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 5.9% of his team's total makes.

Bitadze's Magic average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 105.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have allowed 124 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA, allowing 50.6 rebounds per game.

Conceding 29.2 assists per contest, the Wizards are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Goga Bitadze vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 22 2 3 3 0 2 1 12/9/2022 14 5 3 1 1 1 0 10/28/2022 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 10/19/2022 10 0 2 2 0 1 1

