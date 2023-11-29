We have high school basketball action in Hillsborough County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Blake High School at Middleton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29

6:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Strawberry Crest High School at Plant City HS

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29

6:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Plant City, FL

Plant City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sickles High School at Hillsborough High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29

6:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lennard High School at Armwood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29

6:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Seffner, FL

Seffner, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Spoto High School at Freedom High School - Tampa

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29

6:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

East Bay High School at Thomas Jefferson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29

6:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

King High School at Riverview High School - Riverview

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29

6:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chamberlain High School at T R Robinson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29

6:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wharton High School at Gaither High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29

6:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tampa Bay Tech High School at Bloomingdale High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29

6:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Valrico, FL

Valrico, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plant High School at Alonso High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29

6:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 7A - District 6

7A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Gulf High School at Leto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29

7:00 PM ET on November 29 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Durant High School at Steinbrenner High School