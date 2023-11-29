How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Campbell on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Jacksonville vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.
- Jacksonville has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Dolphins sit at 73rd.
- The Dolphins average 79.2 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 65 the Fighting Camels allow.
- Jacksonville has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 65 points.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Jacksonville scored 4.8 more points per game (66) than it did on the road (61.2).
- In 2022-23, the Dolphins surrendered 57.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 66.6.
- At home, Jacksonville made 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.8) than on the road (6.9). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (34%).
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 107-56
|Petersen Events Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|W 74-65
|UPMC Events Center
|11/25/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 91-90
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
