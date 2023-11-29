The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.
  • Jacksonville has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Fighting Camels are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Dolphins sit at 73rd.
  • The Dolphins average 79.2 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 65 the Fighting Camels allow.
  • Jacksonville has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 65 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Jacksonville scored 4.8 more points per game (66) than it did on the road (61.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Dolphins surrendered 57.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 66.6.
  • At home, Jacksonville made 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.8) than on the road (6.9). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 107-56 Petersen Events Center
11/24/2023 @ Robert Morris W 74-65 UPMC Events Center
11/25/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 91-90 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 Campbell - Swisher Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.