The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.

Jacksonville has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Fighting Camels are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Dolphins sit at 73rd.

The Dolphins average 79.2 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 65 the Fighting Camels allow.

Jacksonville has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 65 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Jacksonville scored 4.8 more points per game (66) than it did on the road (61.2).

In 2022-23, the Dolphins surrendered 57.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 66.6.

At home, Jacksonville made 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.8) than on the road (6.9). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (34%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule