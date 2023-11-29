Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Levy County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Levy County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Levy County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bronson Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Bronson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.