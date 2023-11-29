Magic vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (12-5) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-14) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT. The point total in the matchup is 233.5.
Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-9.5
|233.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- In four of 17 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have combined to total more than 233.5 points.
- The average total in Orlando's matchups this year is 220, 13.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Magic's ATS record is 14-3-0 this season.
- Orlando has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.
- Orlando has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Magic have a 81.8% chance to win.
Magic vs Wizards Additional Info
Magic vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|4
|23.5%
|112.6
|228.7
|107.4
|231.4
|222.6
|Wizards
|10
|58.8%
|116.1
|228.7
|124
|231.4
|236.8
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic are 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Magic have hit the over six times.
- Orlando has a better record against the spread in home games (8-1-0) than it does in away games (6-2-0).
- The Magic put up 112.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 124 the Wizards allow.
- Orlando has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when scoring more than 124 points.
Magic vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|14-3
|0-0
|7-10
|Wizards
|8-9
|2-3
|10-7
Magic vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Magic
|Wizards
|112.6
|116.1
|18
|9
|3-0
|7-6
|3-0
|3-10
|107.4
|124
|5
|29
|11-0
|3-1
|10-1
|2-2
