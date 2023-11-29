Ahead of a matchup with the Washington Wizards (3-14), the Orlando Magic (12-5) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 at Amway Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Their last time out, the Magic won on Sunday 130-117 over the Hornets. Cole Anthony's team-leading 30 points led the Magic in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Markelle Fultz PG Questionable Knee 11.4 3.4 4.0 Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 9.4 8.6 1.6 Jonathan Isaac PF Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.4 0.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Ryan Rollins: Questionable (Knee), Delon Wright: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and MNMT

BSFL and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.