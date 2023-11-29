Magic vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - November 29
Ahead of a matchup with the Washington Wizards (3-14), the Orlando Magic (12-5) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 at Amway Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Their last time out, the Magic won on Sunday 130-117 over the Hornets. Cole Anthony's team-leading 30 points led the Magic in the victory.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|11.4
|3.4
|4.0
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Out
|Hand
|9.4
|8.6
|1.6
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|6.6
|4.4
|0.4
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Ryan Rollins: Questionable (Knee), Delon Wright: Out (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Magic vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.