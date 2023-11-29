The Orlando Magic (12-5) will look to extend a five-game home win streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (3-14) on November 29, 2023 at Amway Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

This season, the Magic have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.

Orlando is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 49.8% from the field.

The Magic are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.

The Magic average 11.4 fewer points per game (112.6) than the Wizards allow (124.0).

When Orlando totals more than 124.0 points, it is 3-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Magic have fared better at home this season, averaging 118.0 points per game, compared to 106.6 per game when playing on the road.

In 2023-24, Orlando is allowing 106.7 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 108.1.

The Magic are sinking 10.2 treys per game, which is 0.1 fewer than they're averaging away from home (10.3). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.1% when playing at home and 32.8% in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries