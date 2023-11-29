The Orlando Magic (12-5) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-14) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MNMT

BSFL and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 122 - Wizards 108

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Magic (- 9.5)

Magic (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-14.9)

Magic (-14.9) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.1

The Wizards (8-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 82.4% of the time, 35.3% less often than the Magic (14-3-0) this season.

Washington and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 58.8% of the time this season (10 out of 17). That's more often than Orlando and its opponents have (seven out of 17).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 2-13, while the Magic are 5-0 as moneyline favorites.

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic have been carried by their defense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by giving up only 107.4 points per game. They rank 18th in the league in points scored (112.6 per contest).

Orlando ranks best in the NBA by allowing only 39.5 rebounds per game. It ranks 16th in the league by pulling down 44.2 rebounds per contest.

The Magic rank 24th in the NBA with 24.7 assists per contest.

Orlando is committing 14.9 turnovers per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16.7 turnovers per contest (best).

It's been a tough stretch for the Magic in terms of three-pointers, as they are averaging just 10.2 made threes per game (third-worst in NBA) and are draining just 34.0% of their attempted three-pointers (fifth-worst).

