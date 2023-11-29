The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) carry an eight-game win streak into a home contest against the Miami Hurricanes (5-0), who have won five straight. It starts at 7:15 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SECN
Miami (FL) vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes put up 17.9 more points per game (71.0) than the Bulldogs give up (53.1).
  • Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it scores more than 53.1 points.
  • Mississippi State is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 71.0 points.
  • The Bulldogs put up 31.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Hurricanes allow (48.4).
  • Mississippi State has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 48.4 points.
  • Miami (FL) is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 46.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Hurricanes allow defensively.
  • The Hurricanes make 48.9% of their shots from the field, 13.6% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (FL) Leaders

  • Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
  • Jasmyne Roberts: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
  • Jaida Patrick: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Ja'Leah Williams: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Lashae Dwyer: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Southern W 61-57 Watsco Center
11/24/2023 Colgate W 67-49 Watsco Center
11/26/2023 East Tennessee State W 68-44 Watsco Center
11/29/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/3/2023 NJIT - Watsco Center
12/8/2023 DePaul - Watsco Center

