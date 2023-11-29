The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) carry an eight-game win streak into a home contest against the Miami Hurricanes (5-0), who have won five straight. It starts at 7:15 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Miami (FL) vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes put up 17.9 more points per game (71.0) than the Bulldogs give up (53.1).

Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it scores more than 53.1 points.

Mississippi State is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 71.0 points.

The Bulldogs put up 31.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Hurricanes allow (48.4).

Mississippi State has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 48.4 points.

Miami (FL) is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 46.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Hurricanes allow defensively.

The Hurricanes make 48.9% of their shots from the field, 13.6% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

10.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Jasmyne Roberts: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Jaida Patrick: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Ja'Leah Williams: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Lashae Dwyer: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Schedule