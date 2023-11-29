How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) carry an eight-game win streak into a home contest against the Miami Hurricanes (5-0), who have won five straight. It starts at 7:15 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Miami (FL) vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes put up 17.9 more points per game (71.0) than the Bulldogs give up (53.1).
- Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it scores more than 53.1 points.
- Mississippi State is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 71.0 points.
- The Bulldogs put up 31.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Hurricanes allow (48.4).
- Mississippi State has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 48.4 points.
- Miami (FL) is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 46.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Hurricanes allow defensively.
- The Hurricanes make 48.9% of their shots from the field, 13.6% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Jasmyne Roberts: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Jaida Patrick: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Ja'Leah Williams: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Southern
|W 61-57
|Watsco Center
|11/24/2023
|Colgate
|W 67-49
|Watsco Center
|11/26/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 68-44
|Watsco Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/8/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Watsco Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.