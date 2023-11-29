Moritz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates will face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wagner, in his last game (November 26 win against the Hornets), posted 11 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on Wagner's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.5 13.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.6 PRA -- 18.1 19.5 PR -- 16.9 17.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Wagner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Moritz Wagner Insights vs. the Wizards

Wagner is responsible for attempting 8.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

Wagner's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.6 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.8 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Wizards concede 124 points per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Wizards are last in the NBA, conceding 50.6 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 29.2 assists per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Moritz Wagner vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 7 4 2 0 0 0 0 3/21/2023 14 15 3 0 1 0 0 1/21/2023 8 4 2 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.