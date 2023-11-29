Wednesday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) against the North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-66 in favor of Iowa, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

North Florida vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

North Florida vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 90, North Florida 66

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-23.9)

Iowa (-23.9) Computer Predicted Total: 155.5

Iowa is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to North Florida's 3-3-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Hawkeyes' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Ospreys' games have gone over.

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 179th in college basketball, and allowing 71.4 per outing, 187th in college basketball) and have a +29 scoring differential.

The 32.7 rebounds per game North Florida accumulates rank 205th in the nation, 1.4 fewer than the 34.1 its opponents record.

North Florida makes 7.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.9 (12th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 3.4.

North Florida has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (137th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (248th in college basketball).

