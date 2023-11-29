The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) play the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

North Florida vs. Iowa Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: BTN

North Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Carter Hendricksen: 16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jarius Hicklen: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Jose Placer: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jadyn Parker: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Dorian James: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

North Florida vs. Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG North Florida AVG North Florida Rank 16th 80.1 Points Scored 76.2 68th 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 77.6 346th 65th 33.7 Rebounds 30.8 241st 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 104th 8 3pt Made 10.4 4th 12th 16.5 Assists 13.1 169th 15th 9.5 Turnovers 11.7 160th

