Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic take the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Banchero, in his most recent game, had 23 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 130-117 win over the Hornets.

In this article, we break down Banchero's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 19.8 21.0 Rebounds 7.5 6.5 6.8 Assists 4.5 4.6 3.9 PRA -- 30.9 31.7 PR -- 26.3 27.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.9



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Wizards

Banchero has taken 14.7 shots per game this season and made 7.2 per game, which account for 17.0% and 17.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Banchero is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Magic rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.8. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 105.6 possessions per contest.

The Wizards give up 124 points per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA, giving up 50.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have allowed 29.2 per game, 29th in the NBA.

Giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 34 30 12 6 1 3 0 3/21/2023 37 18 9 8 0 0 1 1/21/2023 28 15 1 4 1 0 0 12/30/2022 38 21 5 4 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.