Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Saint Johns County, Florida. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.