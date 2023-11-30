Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Alachua County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Francis Catholic High School at Countryside Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
