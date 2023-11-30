Anthony Cirelli will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins meet on Thursday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Cirelli in the Lightning-Penguins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli has averaged 17:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

In three of 22 games this year, Cirelli has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 22 games this season, Cirelli has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Cirelli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 22 games played.

The implied probability that Cirelli hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Cirelli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 22 Games 2 9 Points 1 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

