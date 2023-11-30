Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Broward County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cardinal Newman High School at Somerset Prep HS

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 30

4:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Archbishop McCarthy at Pine Crest School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 30

5:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Broward Preparatory School at Blanche Ely High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30

6:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Somerset Academy Key Charter School at Divine Savior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Monarch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

7:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Coconut Creek, FL

Coconut Creek, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stoneman Douglas High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

7:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

SLAM Boca Raton at Highlands Christian Academy