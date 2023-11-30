Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Broward County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cardinal Newman High School at Somerset Prep HS
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archbishop McCarthy at Pine Crest School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Broward Preparatory School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somerset Academy Key Charter School at Divine Savior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Monarch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stoneman Douglas High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SLAM Boca Raton at Highlands Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
