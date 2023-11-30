When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Cernak score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Cernak stats and insights

Cernak is yet to score through 22 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

Cernak has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Cernak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:33 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:04 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:08 Away W 4-2 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:57 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:27 Away W 5-3

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

