The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) will look to extend a three-game win run when they host the Liberty Flames (6-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The Flames have taken six games in a row.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Liberty Moneyline
BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-7.5) 146.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-7.5) 146.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • Florida Atlantic has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, three out of the Owls' six games have gone over the point total.
  • Liberty has put together a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Flames and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of five times this year.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

