The Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) will meet the Liberty Flames (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPNU.

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)

Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Liberty Top Players (2022-23)

Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyle Rode: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG Liberty AVG Liberty Rank 39th 77.8 Points Scored 74.7 105th 46th 65.3 Points Allowed 60.9 8th 13th 35.9 Rebounds 30.8 241st 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 14th 9.6 3pt Made 10.4 4th 81st 14.4 Assists 16.0 19th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 9.9 23rd

