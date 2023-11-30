The Florida State Seminoles (5-1) welcome in the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida State vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Razorbacks' 75.1 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 71.0 the Seminoles allow to opponents.

Arkansas has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 71.0 points.

Florida State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.1 points.

The Seminoles score 88.0 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 65.9 the Razorbacks give up.

Florida State is 5-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Arkansas is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 88.0 points.

This season the Seminoles are shooting 42.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Razorbacks give up.

The Razorbacks shoot 39.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Seminoles allow.

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.2 BLK, 48.4 FG%

12.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.2 BLK, 48.4 FG% O'Mariah Gordon: 16.3 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

16.3 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Ta'Niya Latson: 18.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

18.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Alexis Tucker: 11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Sara Bejedi: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Florida State Schedule