Should you wager on Haydn Fleury to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Fleury 2022-23 stats and insights

Fleury did not score in 29 games last season.

Fleury produced no points on the power play last season.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Fleury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 3-1 10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:19 Home L 4-3 OT 10/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 6-4

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

