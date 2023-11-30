High school basketball competition in Lake County, Florida is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Montverde Academy

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 30

5:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Montverde, FL

Montverde, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Moore High School at Mount Dora Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Mount Dora, FL

Mount Dora, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eustis High School at Cocoa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Minneola High School at Apopka High School