CF America and Club Leon hit the pitch for one of two matchups on the Liga MX slate on Wednesday.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of Wednesday's Liga MX action.

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Club Leon vs CF America

CF America makes the trip to play Club Leon at Estadio Leon.

Game Time: 8:06 PM ET

Game Time: 8:06 PM ET
TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: CF America (+125)

CF America (+125) Underdog: Club Leon (+215)

Club Leon (+215) Draw: (+245)

Watch Atletico San Luis vs CF Monterrey

CF Monterrey journeys to take on Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: CF Monterrey (+120)

CF Monterrey (+120) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+235)

Atletico San Luis (+235) Draw: (+235)

