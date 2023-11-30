Lightning vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.
Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-135)
|Penguins (+110)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have won 45.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (5-6).
- Tampa Bay is 3-3 (winning 50.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- The Lightning have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.
- Tampa Bay's 23 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.
Lightning vs. Penguins Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|80 (2nd)
|Goals
|65 (18th)
|81 (30th)
|Goals Allowed
|55 (4th)
|25 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (28th)
|11 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (4th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 4-5-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Tampa Bay hit the over in four of its last 10 games.
- The Lightning and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Lightning's 80 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- The Lightning are ranked 30th in total goals against, conceding 3.5 goals per game (81 total) in league action.
- Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 18th in the NHL.
