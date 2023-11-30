The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-135) Penguins (+110) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won 45.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (5-6).

Tampa Bay is 3-3 (winning 50.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The Lightning have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

Tampa Bay's 23 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.

Lightning vs Penguins Additional Info

Lightning vs. Penguins Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 80 (2nd) Goals 65 (18th) 81 (30th) Goals Allowed 55 (4th) 25 (1st) Power Play Goals 7 (28th) 11 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (4th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 4-5-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Tampa Bay hit the over in four of its last 10 games.

The Lightning and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Lightning's 80 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

The Lightning are ranked 30th in total goals against, conceding 3.5 goals per game (81 total) in league action.

Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 18th in the NHL.

