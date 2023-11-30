It's Week 13 of the NFL season, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding WRs -- you're in luck!

Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 13

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins 280.3 25.5 10.9 Keenan Allen Chargers 255.3 23.2 11.7 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 232.0 21.1 9.5 Stefon Diggs Bills 227.9 19.0 10.1 A.J. Brown Eagles 220.0 20.0 9.5 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 210.6 21.1 10.9 D.J. Moore Bears 204.4 17.0 7.8 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 201.8 18.3 10.2 Mike Evans Buccaneers 193.0 17.5 8.3 Makea Nacua Rams 184.5 16.8 10.1 Adam Thielen Panthers 176.4 16.0 9.1 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 174.4 15.9 10.1 Davante Adams Raiders 174.4 14.5 9.8 Tank Dell Texans 165.0 16.5 7.5 Jordan Addison Vikings 164.8 13.7 6.8 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 163.1 16.3 6.5 Nico Collins Texans 160.0 16.0 7.3 DeVonta Smith Eagles 158.8 14.4 6.9 Chris Olave Saints 158.1 14.4 9.4 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 155.0 14.1 6.9 Garrett Wilson Jets 148.1 13.5 10.3 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 148.1 13.5 6.9 Christian Kirk Jaguars 146.7 13.3 7.6 Courtland Sutton Broncos 146.0 13.3 6.2 Zay Flowers Ravens 142.9 11.9 6.7 Terry McLaurin Commanders 141.4 11.8 8.1 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 140.1 14.0 7.5 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 139.4 12.7 7.5 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 137.5 12.5 7.2 Amari Cooper Browns 135.5 12.3 7.8 Marquise Brown Cardinals 134.7 11.2 8.2 Gabriel Davis Bills 134.3 12.2 6.1 Jayden Reed Packers 131.8 12.0 5.4 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 128.8 12.9 8 Rashee Rice Chiefs 126.4 11.5 5.1 Romeo Doubs Packers 126.3 11.5 6.3 George Pickens Steelers 125.7 11.4 6.6 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 123.0 11.2 7.5 Deebo Samuel 49ers 119.2 13.2 5.4 Josh Downs Colts 116.6 10.6 6.6 Drake London Falcons 114.4 11.4 6.8 Rashid Shaheed Saints 111.7 10.2 5 Curtis Samuel Commanders 111.3 10.1 5.7 Jahan Dotson Commanders 109.5 9.1 5.8 Justin Jefferson Vikings 109.1 21.8 10.6 Tyler Boyd Bengals 108.8 9.9 6.5 Tutu Atwell Rams 106.2 9.7 5.5 Brandin Cooks Cowboys 104.5 10.5 4.8 Kendrick Bourne Patriots 100.0 12.5 6.9 Josh Reynolds Lions 92.8 9.3 4.1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 90.6 8.2 5.2 K.J. Osborn Vikings 89.8 8.2 5 Michael Thomas Saints 89.8 9.0 6.4 Elijah Moore Browns 87.9 8.0 6.6 Jerry Jeudy Broncos 87.0 8.7 5.3 Michael Wilson Cardinals 83.5 9.3 4.3 Darius Slayton Giants 81.5 6.8 4.4 Rondale Moore Cardinals 81.0 6.8 3.8 Khalil Shakir Bills 78.0 7.1 2.7 Demario Douglas Patriots 77.9 7.8 5.5

This Week's Games

