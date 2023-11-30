Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Fancy a wager on Paul in the Lightning-Penguins game? Use our stats and information below.

Nicholas Paul vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Paul has a plus-minus rating of -13, while averaging 17:15 on the ice per game.

In six of 23 games this year Paul has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Paul has a point in seven of 23 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Paul has an assist in three of 23 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Paul's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Paul has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Paul Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 23 Games 3 11 Points 0 8 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

