In the upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Nikita Kucherov to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

Kucherov has scored in nine of 22 games this season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.

He has six goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.

He has a 14.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.4 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:50 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:41 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 6 2 4 20:30 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:00 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:08 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 3 2 1 22:36 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:08 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 25:02 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 21:50 Away W 5-3

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

