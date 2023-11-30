Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Orange County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olympia High School at Lake Highland Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Moore High School at Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Circle Christian High School at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Charter Academy at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyman High School at Orangewood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Maitland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Minneola High School at Apopka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Apopka, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
