Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Pinellas County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside Christian School at Hernando Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Lakeside Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hollins High School at Anclote High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Holiday, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boca Ciega High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 30
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.