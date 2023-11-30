Thursday's game between the South Florida Bulls (5-3) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5) at Yuengling Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-56 and heavily favors South Florida to come out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 30.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Bulls suffered a 76-44 loss to Texas.

South Florida vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

South Florida vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 73, Charleston Southern 56

Other AAC Predictions

South Florida Schedule Analysis

Against the Grambling Tigers on November 13, the Bulls registered their signature win of the season, an 83-57 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulls are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

South Florida has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).

South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 200) on November 13

76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 220) on November 6

61-32 over High Point (No. 243) on November 23

56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 290) on November 19

67-55 at home over Stetson (No. 316) on November 10

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 43.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 43.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Vittoria Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (26-for-59)

14.3 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (26-for-59) Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.9 PTS, 29.0 FG%

4.9 PTS, 29.0 FG% Maria Alvarez: 6.1 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 59.6 points per game (275th in college basketball) and allowing 59.0 (100th in college basketball).

