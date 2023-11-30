The Hofstra Pride (4-2) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

South Florida vs. Hofstra Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
  • TV: MSG
South Florida Stats Insights

  • The Bulls shot 44.6% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 40.7% the Pride's opponents shot last season.
  • South Florida put together a 13-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Bulls were the 74th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Pride finished 317th.
  • The Bulls' 72 points per game last year were 5.6 more points than the 66.4 the Pride allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 66.4 points last season, South Florida went 13-8.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home South Florida put up 71.2 points per game last season, 3.6 fewer points than it averaged on the road (74.8).
  • At home, the Bulls gave up 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.4.
  • South Florida made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (37.1%).

South Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Central Michigan L 68-63 Yuengling Center
11/19/2023 Northern Iowa W 74-65 Yuengling Center
11/22/2023 Maine L 70-59 Yuengling Center
11/30/2023 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/2/2023 @ UMass - William D. Mullins Center
12/9/2023 Florida State - FLA Live Arena

