The Hofstra Pride (1-2) face the South Florida Bulls (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 airing on FloHoops.

South Florida vs. Hofstra Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

South Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Russel Tchewa: 11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Selton Miguel: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Hines Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Keyshawn Bryant: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)

Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Thomas: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Warren Williams: 8.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

South Florida vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hofstra Rank Hofstra AVG South Florida AVG South Florida Rank 101st 74.8 Points Scored 72.0 169th 69th 66.4 Points Allowed 72.0 237th 229th 31.1 Rebounds 33.5 74th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th 49th 8.7 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 81st 14.4 Assists 13.4 150th 36th 10.3 Turnovers 13.1 294th

