The Hofstra Pride (4-2) are favored (-4.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they host the South Florida Bulls (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The game airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.

South Florida vs. Hofstra Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hofstra -4.5 145.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

South Florida played 12 games last season that had more than 145.5 combined points scored.

Bulls matchups last year had a 143.9-point average over/under, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Bulls were 15-14-0 against the spread last year.

South Florida was underdogs 16 times last season and won four, or 25%, of those games.

The Bulls entered 12 games last season as an underdog by +150 or more and were 3-9 in those contests.

The Bulls have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

South Florida vs. Hofstra Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 12 44.4% 74.8 146.8 66.4 138.4 142.6 South Florida 12 41.4% 72.0 146.8 72.0 138.4 139.3

Additional South Florida Insights & Trends

The Bulls' 72.0 points per game last year were 5.6 more points than the 66.4 the Pride allowed.

South Florida put together a 13-6 ATS record and a 13-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 66.4 points.

South Florida vs. Hofstra Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 17-10-0 10-4 13-14-0 South Florida 15-14-0 8-4 19-10-0

South Florida vs. Hofstra Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hofstra South Florida 11-2 Home Record 9-9 11-5 Away Record 4-7 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.8 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

