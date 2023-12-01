The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. The contest airs on YouTube.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: YouTube

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 42% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Bethune-Cookman shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 132nd.
  • The Wildcats put up 76.1 points per game, only one fewer point than the 77.1 the Cardinals allow.
  • When Bethune-Cookman totals more than 77.1 points, it is 3-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bethune-Cookman posted 74.5 points per game last season at home, which was 12.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (62.4).
  • Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, surrendering 69.7 points per game, compared to 79.6 in road games.
  • Bethune-Cookman made 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged in road games (6.1 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Lamar L 83-65 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 Delaware State L 72-64 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 @ Longwood L 69-48 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/1/2023 Incarnate Word - Moore Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/16/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.