Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) meet the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This clash is available on YouTube.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: YouTube
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bethune-Cookman Games
- November 20 at home vs Charleston Southern
- November 25 at home vs Delaware State
- November 24 at Lamar
- November 26 at Longwood
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)
- Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|274th
|67.9
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|311th
|75
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|288th
|303rd
|29.3
|Rebounds
|28.2
|340th
|211th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|12
|268th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.