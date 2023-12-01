Player prop betting options for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and others are available in the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers matchup at TD Garden on Friday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 28.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Friday is 0.8 more than his season scoring average (27.7).

His per-game rebound average of 8.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +134) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Friday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 23.5. That's 1.6 more than his season average.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Brown has averaged 3.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Friday.

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Friday.

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Jrue Holiday's 12.4 points per game are 3.1 less than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 7.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Holiday averages 5.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.

Holiday averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +200)

The 32 points Embiid scores per game are 1.5 more than his prop total on Friday.

His rebounding average of 11.3 is lower than his over/under on Friday (10.5).

Embiid averages 6.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Friday.

Embiid, at 1.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.

