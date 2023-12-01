High school basketball competition in Clay County, Florida is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Georgetown High School at St. Johns Country Day HS

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgeview High School at Oakleaf HS