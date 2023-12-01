Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 139-120 win against the Wizards, Anthony totaled 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.6 16.2 Rebounds 5.5 4.7 5.2 Assists 4.5 3.8 4.6 PRA -- 24.1 26 PR -- 20.3 21.4 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Anthony has made 4.9 shots per game, which adds up to 12.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 14.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Magic rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 105.6 possessions per contest.

Giving up 124.8 points per contest, the Wizards are the 29th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Allowing 50.2 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are ranked last in the league, giving up 29.4 per game.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Wizards are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Cole Anthony vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 26 25 6 5 3 2 0

