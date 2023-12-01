Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Escambia County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Pensacola Catholic HS at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Starke, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
