The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-3) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Florida International Panthers (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Florida International vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins score an average of 59.4 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 63.4 the Panthers give up.

Florida International is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 59.4 points.

The Panthers score 9.5 more points per game (72.3) than the Dolphins allow (62.8).

When Florida International totals more than 62.8 points, it is 3-2.

Jacksonville is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 72.3 points.

The Panthers shoot 39.4% from the field, only 1.8% higher than the Dolphins allow defensively.

The Dolphins shoot 38.4% from the field, the same as the Panthers allow.

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 13.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 41.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

13.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 41.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Ajae Yoakum: 9.7 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.7 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Olivia Trice: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Courtney Prenger: 8.7 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)

Florida International Schedule