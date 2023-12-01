Friday's contest features the Florida International Panthers (3-4) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-3) clashing at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for Florida International according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Dolphins lost their last game 68-63 against Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday.

Jacksonville vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Jacksonville vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 66, Jacksonville 65

Other ASUN Predictions

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 17.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

17.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Saniyah Craig: 11.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 50.0 FG%

11.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 50.0 FG% Jalisa Dunlap: 6.8 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

6.8 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Makayla Edwards: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.8 FG%

6.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.8 FG% Jada Jones: 3.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins are being outscored by 3.4 points per game, with a -17 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.4 points per game (276th in college basketball), and allow 62.8 per outing (155th in college basketball).

